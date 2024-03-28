Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves historic 6 crore domestic sales milestone

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 March 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), a leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, today proudly announced a significant milestone in its journey. The company has accomplished a historic achievement of 6 crore domestic sales in India. This remarkable feat underscores HMSI's enduring presence and unwavering commitment to the Indian market.



Honda ventured into the Indian market with its first two-wheeler, the Activa, in 2001 and the rest is history. Over the years, the company accomplished many milestones and continues to be one of India’s most loved two-wheeler brands. Since its inception, HMSI has been at the forefront of innovation, quality & customer satisfaction, consistently delivering a vast line-up of world-class products tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.



6 Crore Strong: Honda’s journey to earning the trust of Indian customers

Starting its retail operations in June 2001, Honda has been delighting the Indian customers for over two decades. While the company took eleven years to gain the first 1 crore customers, the pace tripled and it hit the 2 crore mark in next three years. The 3 crore milestone was achieved in April 2017, around 16 years since its inception but the next 3 crore customers joined the Honda family in just under seven years, speeding up to reach the 6 crore domestic sales milestone in March 2024.



Pivotal to this milestone achievement are Honda's iconic offerings the Activa – India’s most loved family scooter and the Shine motorcycle. Widely acclaimed for their reliability, performance & advanced features, both the Activa and Shine have emerged as top choices for Indian consumers, setting new benchmarks in their segment and contributing significantly to HMSI's success story.



Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, MD, President & CEO - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "We are happy to announce that HMSI is now a family of over

6 crore happy customers. Achieving this sales milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that Indian consumers have placed in brand Honda. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and as we look ahead, we remain dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our customers and contributing positively to the growth & development of the Indian two-wheeler industry."



Speaking about this remarkable feat, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are thrilled to announce that HMSI has achieved an incredible milestone of 6 crore domestic sales. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch products that resonate with the hearts of Indian consumers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers, partners & stakeholders for their solid support on this incredible journey."



Diverse Product Portfolio: From 100cc Shine to the flagship 1800cc Gold Wing Tour

Honda is the only two-wheeler manufacturer in India to have such a diverse product portfolio ranging from entry-level 100cc Shine to the flagship 1800cc Gold Wing Tour. The company’s Red Wing product line-up includes four scooter models (Activa & Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 & Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category the company offers nine exciting models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe & Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 & SP125), 160cc (Unicorn & SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.



HMSI’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline for entire premium motorcycle range (300cc - 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing - exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment (300cc – 500cc). Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the all-new CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, NX500, XL750 Transalp, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour.





MENAFN28032024005232011781ID1108032448