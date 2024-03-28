SAMCO's new campaign "Stock Trading Satta Nahi, Science Hai" goes viral with 8M + views across social media platform

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 28, 2024: SAMCO Securities and The Womb are thrilled to announce that the inaugural episode of their groundbreaking series, "Traders ka Andekha Sach," has surpassed a remarkable milestone of 8 million views across various social channels. This significant achievement underscores the overwhelming response from viewers across the globe, demonstrating a keen interest in uncovering the unseen truths of the trading profession.



Since its launch, the series has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative, shedding light on the intricate world of stock trading and challenging societal stereotypes associated with traders. Through a blend of humor, emotion, and insightful storytelling, the first episode offers a candid glimpse into the life of a dedicated trader, resonating deeply with viewers and prompting a reevaluation of perceptions surrounding the trading profession.



Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, remarked, "We are immensely grateful to see the overwhelming response to 'Traders ka Andekha Sach' Episode 1. This milestone is a testament to the growing recognition of traders' invaluable contributions to the economy and the financial markets. We are committed to continuing our mission of reshaping perceptions and providing personalized insights into the world of trading.”



Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities, expressed his gratitude to the viewers and emphasized the importance of challenging stereotypes. "We are grateful for the tremendous support from our viewers, whose engagement has propelled the series to new heights," said Dusane. "Through 'Traders ka Andekha Sach,' we aim to foster a deeper understanding of the science and analysis behind trading, debunking myths and highlighting the professionalism of traders."







