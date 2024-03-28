Booming Healthcare IT Drives The Patient Intake Software Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global Patient Intake software market has been witnessing a surge due to its features such as faster proceedings, better control of the outpatients, pre-validation of insurance information, and reduction in administrative mistakes from handwritten forms. The software has been experiencing a surge due to digitalization and its integration with other healthcare applications. Additionally, its compliance with the HIPAA regulations has bolstered the market due to its enhanced security. In North America, there is an intense competition among private players, whereas, in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America, slower adoption of the patient intake software market is noticed. However, lack of reliability of the data filled by the patients and the misinterpretation of data might hamper the market growth to a certain extent



Key Highlights:



Shifting preferences of the healthcare system towards an online platform due to the lockdown to drive the market growth.

Higher adoption of the cloud deployment type is witnessed owing to the increasing partnerships with the tech-giants.

North America dominates the Patient intake software market due to the presence of most of the key players and the increasing outpatient visits.

The European region is expected to grow significantly owing to the initiatives by the government and the publicly funded systems.



According to Straits' research, the key players of the Global Patient Intake Software are AdvancedMD (the U.S.), DrChrono (the U.S.), NextGen Healthcare (the U.S.), Kareo (the U.S.), Bizmatics (the U.S.), CareCloud Charts (the U.S.), Aprima (the U.S.), WebPT (the U.S.), RxNT (the U.S.), ChiroTouch (the U.S.), eClinicalWorks (the U.S.), Medify (Netherlands), and Phreesia (the U.S.) among others.

Patient Intake Software Market Segmentation

By Component



Solution

Services



By Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-premise



By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





