Booming Healthcare IT Drives The Patient Intake Software Market


3/28/2024 8:19:01 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global Patient Intake software market has been witnessing a surge due to its features such as faster proceedings, better control of the outpatients, pre-validation of insurance information, and reduction in administrative mistakes from handwritten forms. The software has been experiencing a surge due to digitalization and its integration with other healthcare applications. Additionally, its compliance with the HIPAA regulations has bolstered the market due to its enhanced security. In North America, there is an intense competition among private players, whereas, in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America, slower adoption of the patient intake software market is noticed. However, lack of reliability of the data filled by the patients and the misinterpretation of data might hamper the market growth to a certain extent

Key Highlights:

Shifting preferences of the healthcare system towards an online platform due to the lockdown to drive the market growth.
Higher adoption of the cloud deployment type is witnessed owing to the increasing partnerships with the tech-giants.
North America dominates the Patient intake software market due to the presence of most of the key players and the increasing outpatient visits.
The European region is expected to grow significantly owing to the initiatives by the government and the publicly funded systems.

According to Straits' research, the key players of the Global Patient Intake Software are AdvancedMD (the U.S.), DrChrono (the U.S.), NextGen Healthcare (the U.S.), Kareo (the U.S.), Bizmatics (the U.S.), CareCloud Charts (the U.S.), Aprima (the U.S.), WebPT (the U.S.), RxNT (the U.S.), ChiroTouch (the U.S.), eClinicalWorks (the U.S.), Medify (Netherlands), and Phreesia (the U.S.) among others.
Patient Intake Software Market Segmentation
By Component

Solution
Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud
On-premise

By End-User

Hospitals
Clinics

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

The U.K
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
The Rest of Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
The Rest of MEA

Asia-Pacific

India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
The Rest of South America


