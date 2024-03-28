Make Tuesdays Terrific at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2024: Fasten your seatbelts, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the Middle East’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park with 29 thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, and exciting entertainment experiences, is bringing back the highly anticipated ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ for UAE residents.



From 22nd March onwards, guests will save big with a 40% discount on the full ticket price if they book for Tuesdays, for a discounted price of AED 198 per person.



Thrill seekers can get their step aboard the fastest and wildest roller coaster, Madagascar Mad Pursuit, soar through the skies with Toothless above the fictional village of Berk on the Dragon Gliders, ride on the adrenaline pumping Capitol Bullet Train roller coaster, a tribute to all Hunger Games fans, the exciting Now You See Me: High Roller spin coaster filled with twists and turn and more!



Junior adventurers can hop on the Smurf Village Express where mushroom-topped houses and charming farmyards await. Featuring 5 immersive attractions, children can explore the interactive play zones, exciting family rides and a charming theatre.



From heart-stopping rollercoaster and live shows to special meet and greets with Po, Shrek, and King Julien, there is so much to look forward to at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.

Tickets are available for purchase on the park’s website 24 hours prior to visit. For more information, please call 800-AMAZING (2629464).





