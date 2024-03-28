Celebrate Spring’s Splendour with Maison Mathis’s Enchanting Easter Brunch

(MENAFN- HC1) This Easter, voco Dubai The Palm's Maison Mathis is set to redefine the brunch scene with an extraordinary celebration designed for families and friends. On the 31st of March, from 1pm to 4pm, guests are invited to indulge in a spectacular brunch event that promises an unforgettable blend of delicious dining, entertainment, and festive joy.



At the heart of our Easter celebration is a live duo band, providing a captivating soundtrack to an afternoon of relaxation and celebration. In a special highlight for families, the Easter bunny mascot will be on hand, delighting children with goodie bags filled with festive treats, ensuring smiles and excitement among the youngest guests.



Guests can expect an extraordinary BBQ and buffet spread that promises to be a journey of flavours for every taste. From succulent grills to an array of international delicacies, Maison Mathis is set to dazzle diners with a variety of dishes that cater to all tastes.



Adding to the festive atmosphere, a range of activities including face painting and balloon bending will be available, offering fun and creative experiences for all ages. Designed to complement the lively ambiance and provide a colourful backdrop to the event, the array of activities makes it an ideal spot for families with children of all ages.



For an afternoon filled with laughter, love, and gastronomic delights, this Easter brunch event is poised to become a highlight of the season's social calendar.





