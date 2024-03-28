Notification Issued For Jammu LS Seat

The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 88 segments across the country going to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, who is also the returning officer for the constituency, issued the notification for filing nominations.

The last date to file nominations is April 4 while the papers will be scrutinised on April 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8, official said.

While the BJP has announced the name of its sitting MP Jugal Kishore as party's candidate for the Jammu seat, the Congress has announced the name of its working J-K president and former minister Raman Bhalla.

