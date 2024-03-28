Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Beryslav Again, Two Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians again dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav, injuring two civilians.

This was reporte by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops attacked Beryslav from drones once again today. Two people were injured when explosives were dropped," the report says.

It is noted that a 55-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his leg. A 43-year-old local resident was diagnosed with concussion, traumatic brain injury, head and leg injuries.

Both victims were taken to hospital in moderate condition. They were provided with medical care.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 28, Russian troops struck the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, with drones, wounding a 38-year-old resident.