Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Four Enemy Attacks In Orikhiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have made four unsuccessful assaults in the Orikhiv sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"Daily counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge our units from their positions," the statement says.

In the Orikhiv sector, in the area of Robotyne and Staromaiorske, the invaders made four unsuccessful assaults.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy attempted an assault on Ukrainian positions but suffered losses and retreated to their original positions.

The defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

There are no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The missile carriers remain stationed at their naval bases.

As Ukrinform reported, Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, Russians have stepped up aerial reconnaissance in the south and the rear.