(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council has encouraged Palestinian armies to demand unapproved requests, putting in danger the forecasts of a captive release agreement as well as Gaza ceasefire, Israel stated on Tuesday.



The headquarters of Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas of performing “utter disinterest in a negotiated deal,” following a UNSC resolution on Monday asked for an instant ceasefire in Gaza as well as absolute release of the enduring Israeli captives being held by the Palestinian army party.



Based on Israel, Hamas asked for an “immediate halt to the war, the complete withdrawal of the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] from the Gaza Strip and leaving in place its administration.”



“Israel will not address Hamas’s delusional demands. Israel will pursue and achieve its just war objectives: Destroying Hamas’s military and governmental capacities, release of all the hostages, and ensuring Gaza will not pose a threat to the people of Israel in the future,” Netanyahu’s headquarter stated.



Israel has been conducting a persistent air as well as ground crusade against Gaza for more than five months, following Hamas’ abrupt assault on the Jewish colony on October 7, which witnessed 1,100 humans murdered as well as 250 taken captives. Israeli forces have since murdered almost 32,000 Palestinians, majority of them women as well as kids, based on the most recent numbers from the Gaza Health Ministry.



Both parties have been involved in indirect negotiations in Qatar, talking about a possible temporary truce throughout which some 40 Israeli captives would be freed in exchange of hundreds of Palestinian inmates.

