Egypt, UK Call For Two-State Solution To Settle Palestinian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Lord Tariq Ahmad, stressed on Thursday the importance of finding the appropriate political solution to deal with the Palestinian case based on the two-state solution.

This came during a meeting between the two ministers, during which they discussed in detail the Gaza Strip crisis and the paths of consultation between the two countries to stop the ongoing war, said the official spokesman, at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid in a statement.

He also noted that the two ministers discussed international efforts to enhance access of humanitarian aid through all land routes, airdrops, and the sea corridor initiative.

Minister Shoukry stressed the priority of a ceasefire to preserve the lives of Palestinian civilians, noting the necessity of the Security Council ensuring the immediate implementation of Resolution (2728), he added.

For his part, the British Minister expressed his country's appreciation for the cooperation between Egypt and the United Kingdom to work to enhance the flow of aid to Gaza and as an important partner supporting stability and security in the region. (end)

