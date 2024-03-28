Israel Killed 62 Gazans During 24 Past Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar.28 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Israeli occupation committed 6 massacres against Gaza families, killing 62 Palestinians and injuring 91 others during the past 24 hours.In the daily statistical report on the Gaza casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the 174th day, the ministry indicated that multiple victims are still unrecovered as Israel army bar access of ambulance and civil defense crews to victims.The ministry also announced that Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave since October 7 rose to 32,552 martyrs and 74,980 injured.