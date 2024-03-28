Jordan Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza With Global Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted Thursday 5 airdrops of humanitarian and food aid, with the participation of allied nations, targeting various locations in northern Gaza.Two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with planes from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany, were involved in the operation.This effort is part of Jordan's ongoing international initiatives to alleviate the profound human suffering caused by the Israeli war on Gaza.The Armed Forces affirmed their commitment to delivering humanitarian and medical aid through air bridges from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as through airdrops and ground convoys in Gaza.The total number of airdrops by the Jordan Armed Forces has now reached 62, with an additional 104 conducted in cooperation with allied nations since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.