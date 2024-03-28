(MENAFN) Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina has asserted that NATO member states are not currently equipped to engage in discussions regarding the deployment of ground troops to Ukraine, despite recent hints from French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting such a possibility.



Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Silina emphasized the need for a more matured dialogue before considering such a significant military intervention.



Silina's remarks come amidst ongoing deliberations within the NATO alliance regarding the appropriate response to the conflict in Ukraine. While Macron's recent comments sparked speculation about the potential involvement of NATO troops, Silina stressed the importance of prioritizing Ukraine's needs and respecting its sovereignty in determining the appropriate course of action.



Highlighting that Kiev has not formally requested NATO assistance in the form of ground troops, Silina underscored the importance of aligning international efforts with the expressed desires of the Ukrainian government. She cautioned against preemptive actions that could escalate tensions or undermine diplomatic efforts towards resolving the conflict peacefully.



Macron's statements last month, suggesting the possibility of NATO soldiers being deployed to Ukraine, elicited mixed reactions within the alliance. While some leaders expressed openness to the idea, others swiftly rejected the notion, emphasizing the absence of concrete plans or requests from Ukrainian authorities.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that there were no immediate plans to deploy troops to Ukraine. The alliance has consistently emphasized its commitment to supporting Ukraine through diplomatic channels and providing assistance in areas such as defense reform and capacity-building.



Amidst these discussions, Moscow has issued warnings about the potential consequences of NATO troop deployment in Ukraine. Russian officials have repeatedly characterized the conflict as a proxy war and cautioned against actions that could exacerbate tensions and escalate the situation into a direct confrontation between Russia and the US-led bloc.



As NATO members navigate the complexities of the situation in Ukraine, Silina's remarks underscore the need for cautious deliberation and a coordinated approach aimed at promoting stability and de-escalation in the region. The ongoing debate reflects broader tensions within the international community regarding the appropriate response to the conflict and the balance between deterrence and diplomatic engagement.

