A Year After Yadvendra Yadav Leaves BJP Blaming Scindia, Congress Fields Him From Guna

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) One year after Yadvendra Singh Yadav left the BJP, accusing Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of discriminating against the old party workers in Gwalior-Chambal region, the Congress has made him a candidate against the latter from Guna Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadvendra Yadav had joined the Congress in March last year, ahead of the November Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

At that time, his show of power via a convoy of more than 500 vehicles and 5,000 local supporters from Ashok Nagar to Bhopal was discussed more than his move to Congress.

Yadvendra Yadav, an Ashok Nagar panchayat member of the Congress, is the son of late Jan Sangh leader and three-time former BJP MLA, Deshraj Singh Yadav.

Notably, Scindia, who had contested the last Lok Sabha election on a Congress symbol in 2019, had lost to the BJP's KP Yadav.

Political observers believe that over three lakh voters of the Yadav community in Guna constituency could be the major factor behind the Congress picking him to take on Scindia.

Spanning eight Assembly seats of the three districts of Guna, Shivpuri and part of Ashok Nagar, most of the time, this particular seat was represented by the members of the Scindia family.

However, political observers also believe that Scindia will have an edge because he is contesting the election on the BJP's symbol.

Political watchers also claimed that KP Yadav won in 2019 because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave, and therefore, just the Yadav vote bank will not be enough to stop Scindia from retaining his family bastion.