Polish army pauses explosive drill following string of casualties

(MENAFN) In response to a series of tragic incidents resulting in fatalities, the Polish Defense Ministry has taken the unprecedented step of suspending almost all military training involving explosives. The decision comes after five deaths occurred this month, highlighting significant safety concerns within the armed forces.



The most recent incident involved the deaths of two soldiers who were tragically blown up by a TNT charge during a routine exercise at a range. Following this tragedy, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz initiated an immediate investigation into the military's training procedures and safety protocols.



As a precautionary measure, the ministry announced the suspension of all training activities involving explosives and warfare agents, with the exception of operations related to international missions and the training of Ukrainian soldiers. This decision underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to address safety issues within the military.



Unfortunately, this recent tragedy follows a string of other fatal accidents. Earlier this week, a special forces soldier lost his life in an avalanche during mountain-warfare training in the Tatra mountains. Additionally, two army engineers were killed in a TNT explosion while training in the southern region of Silesia.



These incidents have raised significant concerns about the safety of military training exercises in Poland. Just three weeks ago, two soldiers were fatally crushed beneath a tracked vehicle during a drill at a test range. While unrelated to NATO exercises, which were concurrently taking place in northern Poland, these accidents highlight the inherent risks associated with military training activities.



The ongoing NATO exercises, codenamed Dragon-24, involve a substantial deployment of troops and equipment from multiple member states, including Poland. However, safety remains a paramount concern, and the Polish military is taking proactive measures to prevent further tragedies.

