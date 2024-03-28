Top prosecutor says Russia proceeds Nord Stream probes

(MENAFN) Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has affirmed that the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines is progressing, despite the lack of cooperation from Western countries. The blasts, which occurred in September 2022, resulted in the disruption of these vital pipelines that supply Russian gas to Germany, leading to what is believed to be the largest single methane leak ever recorded.



In an interview with Kommersant newspaper on Tuesday, Krasnov emphasized that the explosions constituted a terrorist act, refuting Western claims of sabotage. Despite initial investigations launched by Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, the latter two nations recently aborted their probes. Sweden cited jurisdictional limitations, while Denmark concluded that while sabotage occurred, there were insufficient grounds for criminal proceedings.



Krasnov expressed frustration over the closure of these investigations, highlighting the violation of international obligations and the economic damage caused. He criticized Western reluctance to acknowledge the severity of the Nord Stream explosions, alleging efforts to conceal the true circumstances. Additionally, Krasnov hinted at the involvement of external actors, suggesting that the tracks of the investigation lead beyond the Atlantic, likely implicating the United States.

