America expresses anger with French president

(MENAFN) According to sources within the United States government cited by Bloomberg, there is growing frustration with French President Emmanuel Macron following his suggestion that NATO may need to consider deploying a military force to prevent a Russian victory in the Ukraine conflict. Some officials in Washington fear that Macron's remarks could escalate tensions with Moscow and have criticized his rationale for the proposal behind closed doors.



Macron's comments came after he hosted a gathering supportive of Ukraine in Paris in late February, where he stated that NATO members should not rule out any options, including sending troops, to support Kiev. However, his remarks have faced pushback from other Western leaders, who have publicly dismissed the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine. United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are among those who have categorically ruled out such a move.



The sources cited by Bloomberg suggest that Macron's proposal may have been ill-advised from an operational security standpoint, as some Western nations already have a limited presence in Ukraine, albeit discreetly. However, Macron's call for NATO to maintain ambiguity about its level of support for Ukraine may have inadvertently undermined this approach. Scholz has defended Germany's decision not to send long-range missiles to Ukraine by emphasizing that Germany is not prepared to deploy its personnel in such a capacity, unlike some other NATO allies.

