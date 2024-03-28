Vucic warns of hard upcoming days for Serbia

(MENAFN) President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia has issued a stark warning, signaling that the country is bracing for difficult days ahead, with its national interests hanging in the balance. Vucic's message, shared on Instagram, hinted at unspecified developments that pose a direct threat to Serbia and Republika Srpska, a Serb-dominated region within Bosnia and Herzegovina.



While the details of these challenges remain undisclosed, Vucic's declaration comes amidst Kosovo's recent advancements towards joining international organizations, a move staunchly opposed by Serbia. The president emphasized the need for vigilance and resilience, asserting that Serbia will prevail in the face of adversity.



Vucic is scheduled to engage in discussions with diplomats from key Western countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy, on Wednesday. The focus of these talks is expected to center on Kosovo's bid to join the Council of Europe, a development perceived by Serbia as a perfidious move, particularly poignant as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing campaign against Yugoslavia.

