Amman Stock Exchange Slips In Daily Trading

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange saw a decrease of 0.56 percent in its daily trading, closing at 2,457 points.Trading concluded on Thursday with 2.3 million shares exchanged through 2,059 contracts, totaling approximately JD3.6 million in trading value.While the stocks of 26 companies experienced declines, 20 companies saw increases, and 40 others remained stable.

