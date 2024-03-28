Two Civilians Explode On Enemy Mine In Kherson Region, One Of Them Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a village in the Kherson region, two men who were collecting firewood hit an enemy mine the night before, killing one of them, and proceedings have been initiated.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on March 27, at about 7:00 p.m., two residents hit a mine near the river in the village of Chervonyi Maiak. The men were collecting firewood. As a result of the explosion, one of them died on the spot. The other was hospitalized.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, a 38-year-old man was seriously injured in Chervonyi Maiak as a result of the detonation - a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of his legs.

As reported, more than a thousand sappers work every day to clear the Kherson region of mines. Over the year, the number of explosive experts involved has increased tenfold.

Earlier, Prokudin said that each community will have demining groups, as this work will take years.