Shmyhal, Tusk Meet In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A face-to-face meeting between the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland, Denys Shmyhal and Donald Tusk, has begun in Warsaw.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the meeting will be followed by a plenary session of the Ukrainian and Polish delegations. Afterwards, the heads of both governments will make a statement to the media.

The parties will discuss defense support for Ukraine, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European market, and the unblocking of the common border.

Shmyhal noted that during the meeting, the politicians plan to coordinate issues before the joint meeting of the governments.

"We are looking forward to a pragmatic and constructive dialogue, as well as the development of effective solutions," the Prime Minister concluded.

In Warsaw, Shmyhal will also meet with the Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Malgorzata Kidawa-Błonska.

Photo: Telegram/Smyhal