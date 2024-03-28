Defense Ministry, European Parliament Representatives Discuss Acceleration Of Arms Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dzhygyr and a delegation of the European Parliament's Renew Europe political group, led by Valerie Hayer, discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the acceleration of weapons and military equipment supply.

According to the ministry's press service , during the meeting, Dzhygyr emphasized the Defense Ministry's obligation to maintain maximum transparency and accountability to society and international partners, particularly European parliamentarians. This promotes mutual understanding and support for Ukraine's defense initiatives and strengthens partnership with the EU.

He expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for its support of Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO, particularly for the resolution adopted in February 2024 calling for the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine after two years of full-scale war and increased military assistance to stop Russian armed aggression.

The parties discussed the urgent needs of the Defence Forces, accelerating the supply of necessary weapons and equipment, given the current situation on the battlefield and the increased intensity of enemy attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to Dzhygyr, air defense systems, long-range missiles, artillery, and ammunition remain among the priority needs.

"This is a crucial thing. And in this matter, of course, we also need your support," the Deputy Defence Minister stressed.

He briefed his foreign colleagues about the important reforms underway in the Ministry, including the reform of the financial control and audit system.

The MEPs noted the heroism of the Ukrainian people and expressed their readiness to continue to assist Ukraine in its struggle for independence.

Photo: Defense Ministry