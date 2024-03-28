Kiev hopes for EU troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has issued a stark warning, suggesting that the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev could escalate to a point where European Union (EU) countries may find it necessary to deploy combat troops to Ukraine. In an interview with Politico, Kuleba expressed concerns about the diminishing military assistance from Western allies in recent months and called for urgent support, particularly in the form of United States-made air-defense missile systems known as Patriots. He emphasized the critical role of these systems in targeting Russian jets equipped with aerial guided bombs, which he argued have contributed to Ukrainian troops losing ground in the conflict.



Kuleba reiterated his frustration over the resistance from Republican lawmakers in the United States to approve additional assistance for Ukraine, including a proposed USD60 billion aid package. He also addressed Germany's reluctance to supply long-range Taurus missiles, expressing weariness in responding to such inquiries.



While acknowledging French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments indicating a willingness to consider the deployment of soldiers from NATO countries to Ukraine, Kuleba emphasized that Kiev had not specifically requested the presence of European combat troops on its soil. However, he urged European Union leaders to recognize the possibility that such a scenario could unfold in the future, emphasizing the need for preparedness as tensions continue to escalate in the region.



The foreign minister's remarks underscore the growing urgency of the situation in Ukraine and the increasing pressure on Western allies to provide robust support in the face of Russian aggression. As the conflict persists and the threat of further escalation looms, Kuleba's warning serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences and the imperative for proactive measures to address the evolving security challenges in the region.

