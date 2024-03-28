EU Borrell emphasizes need for EU to strengthen army abilities, internal collaboration

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, has emphasized the need for the European Union to bolster its military capabilities and internal collaboration, but he maintains that the aspiration for a single European army is unrealistic. Speaking in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Borrell underscored that while there is a consensus among European Union member states regarding the enhancement of the bloc's defense capabilities, the concept of a unified European army is not feasible.



Borrell clarified that each of the 27 European Union member states retains the autonomy to determine its own defense policies, rejecting the notion of consolidating national armies into a singular entity. Instead, he emphasized the importance of fostering interoperability among the armed forces of European Union nations to strengthen the collective defense of the bloc.



According to Borrell, the focus should be on establishing a "European pillar" within NATO and encouraging greater European responsibility for defense, while maintaining a close partnership with the United States within the NATO framework. He stressed the necessity of augmenting military capacities in response to the realities of the modern world but cautioned against unrealistic expectations of a single European army.



While the idea of a joint European army has been debated for years, Borrell's comments align with a pragmatic approach to military cooperation within the European Union. He emphasized that while the bloc acknowledges the need for enhanced defense capabilities, it must also remain cognizant of practical constraints and challenges in achieving a unified military structure.



Borrell's remarks come in contrast to recent public support from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani for the creation of a joint European army. Despite differing perspectives within the European Union, Borrell's stance underscores the complexities and nuances surrounding discussions on military integration and cooperation within the bloc.

MENAFN28032024000045015687ID1108031882