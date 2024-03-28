Snap, Savour And Win: Dubai Food Festival And Gulf Photo Plus Launch Photography Competition To Showcase City's Bustling Street Food Scene

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Whether it's the enticing sizzle of a shawarma grill or the vibrant atmosphere of a bustling food market, unleash your creativity and vie for amazing cash prizes of up to AED 10,000 and the chance to showcase your work at e& Beach Canteen this DFF. To enter, simply upload a photo to the submission website, using the form embedded

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 March 2024 – Are you a food enthusiast with a knack for photography? Get ready to showcase your talents and embark on a visual journey like never before with the Food Focus Dubai Photography Competition, part of Dubai Food Festival in collaboration with Gulf Photo Plus. Whether you're a seasoned photographer or just starting out, seize this opportunity to capture the vibrant essence of Dubai's street food offerings and compete for incredible cash prizes worth up to AED 10,000 .

Taking place from now until Sunday 7th April 2024, this Food Focus Dubai Photography Competition invites shutterbugs to explore Dubai's dynamic culinary landscape – a diverse selection of dining establishments, ranging from local eateries to hidden culinary delights of bustling food markets – and take viewers on a visual journey through a melting pot of cuisines, influenced by the rich tapestry of over 200 nationalities that call the city home. Whether it's bakers pulling hot naan out of clay ovens, the sizzle of a shawarma grill, or the bustling energy of a food market, celebrate the street food culture and let your camera skills shine with the most extraordinary entries winning incredible cash prizes.



Imagine walking away with AED 10,000 while the second and third-placed photographers will be awarded AED 5,000 and AED 3,000 respectively. Additionally, photographers ranked fourth to tenth will each receive AED 1,000. But wait, there's more! The winning entries, along with numerous honorable mentions, will be featured during this year's DFF at the lively e& Beach Canteen event, running from 19 April

to 5 May. A jury from DFRE and Gulf Photo Plus will select the winning photographs. Participants can submit their entries using the form on

To ensure your photograph is in with a chance, please follow these guidelines:



Entrants must be 18 years or older to participate.

Photographs must be captured in Dubai, UAE and feature subjects related to 'street food' such as dishes, cuisines, kitchens, persons, or establishments. Entrants are responsible for obtaining permits to ensure image-capture is done legally with the consent of all individuals featured.



For a full list of guidelines, check out Visit Dubai.



The stage is set, and the spotlight is yours – don't miss out on this opportunity to showcase your talent and passion for photography while exploring the city's vibrant street food scene.

As Dubai continues to establish itself as a leading global gastronomic hub – in line with its broader vision to double the size of its economy by 2033 and solidify its position as one of the world's best cities to live, visit and work in – DFF serves as an important platform to showcase Dubai's culinary excellence. This year, get ready for an unforgettable culinary journey as Dubai gears up to host an epic celebration of the city's vibrant dining scene from Friday 19 April to Sunday 12 May 2024. Spanning 23 delectable days, DFF will bring the city's diverse cuisines to life through an exciting array of activations, special menus, events, competitions, and more. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, DFF promises delicious experiences for every age, palate, and budget. Now in its 11th edition, DFF 2024 will feature returning favourites such as Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, Beach Canteen, and 10 Dirham Dish, alongside the all-new Chef's Menu and Gault&Millau's inaugural Culinary Innovators.

