Media Statement On The Occasion Of Zayed Humanitarian Day: Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director And Group CEO Of ADNEC Group

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) On the 19th day of Ramadan, the UAE commemorates the passing of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah rest his soul. He was the visionary leader of our nation's renaissance, whose legacy of generosity and giving has become an integral part of Emirati culture and national identity. Alongside his brothers from the founding fathers, he laid the foundations of humanitarian work, creating a model to be followed both locally and globally.

Today, we honour and pay tribute to Sheikh Zayed's legacy by continuing to follow in his footsteps, reflecting on the profound values of generosity and giving he embodied. Sheikh Zayed was a leader who believed the true measure of society's progress and prosperity was in the wellbeing of its people. His legacy remains a timeless model of compassion, extending a helping hand to all people around the world.

Zayed Humanitarian Work Day strives to embed humanitarian efforts as an essential component of life in the UAE. It symbolizes the cohesion and unity in Emirati society, guided by wise leadership. Through this commemoration, we continue to revive the cherished values ingrained by Sheikh Zayed in the hearts of every individual in this benevolent nation.