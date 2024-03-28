Boeing CEO resigns from position amid security catastrophe

(MENAFN) Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun has announced his intention to step down from his position by the end of the year, amidst the ongoing fallout from the 737 Max crisis. This decision marks a significant development in the company's history, as Boeing grapples with the aftermath of a series of safety incidents.



In a letter addressed to employees and published on Boeing's website on Monday, Calhoun referred to the January 5 incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, where a door plug blew off at 16,000 feet, as a "watershed moment" for the company. He emphasized the need for humility and transparency in addressing such accidents, recognizing the scrutiny Boeing faces from around the world.



Calhoun's tenure as CEO was initially aimed at steering Boeing through a challenging period, particularly in rebuilding public trust following the two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max 8 planes in 2018 and 2019. However, amidst ongoing safety concerns and challenges, Calhoun's departure signifies a pivotal moment for the aerospace giant.



In addition to Calhoun's announcement, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal will also be stepping down with immediate effect. Furthermore, Board Chair Larry Kellner has indicated that he will not seek re-election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.



The leadership shakeup at Boeing reflects the company's commitment to addressing safety issues and restoring confidence in its operations. As Boeing navigates through this transitional period, the focus remains on prioritizing safety and quality in all aspects of its business, with the ultimate goal of regaining stability and trust in the aerospace industry.

