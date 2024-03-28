Hand Grenade And UZRQM Explosive Device Discovered In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situationsreceived information about the discovery of military ammunition inKhatai district of Baku city, Azernews reports.

The special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs was immediately involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken in the areatogether with law enforcement officers, the ammunition found duringthe inspection of the scene was 2 F-1 hand grenades. Besides that,2 UZRQM explosives suitable for combat use were determined.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralisation bythe experts.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during theadditional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

