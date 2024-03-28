Air Defense Shoots Down Russian Missile Aimed At Odesa Region In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Thursday, March 28, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian guided missile aimed at the Odesa region.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In the morning, the enemy fired a guided missile from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea to the Odesa region.

Dismantling of part of multi-story building destroyed by drone begun in

Air defense forces shot down the missile over the sea.

As reported, on the night of March 28, air defense destroyed 26 of 28 Russian attack drones.