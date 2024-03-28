Enemy Kills One Resident Of Donetsk Region And Injures Two More

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured two more people.

The head of the Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On March 27, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Raihorodka. Two more people in the region were injured during the day," he said. The enemy killed one resident of the Donetsk region yesterday and injured two more.

Inregion, 3,144 children still live in communities along frontline

Filashkin emphasized that the total number of Russian army casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on March 27, Russian troops struck the center of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region. Two people were injured and dozens of residential buildings were damaged.