Number Of Casualties In Mykolaiv Rocket Attack Rises To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, 12 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike with an Iskander-M missile on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 27.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 2:30 p.m., the city came under a missile attack. The enemy used ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, allegedly by an Iskander M missile, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial infrastructure facility, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters. Twelve people were injured, four of whom were treated on an outpatient basis. Six apartment buildings also sustained minor damage," the statement said.

It is also noted that yesterday at 11:00 a.m., as a result of an enemy strike by a Lancet drone in the village of Lupareve, Halytsynove community, a private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

Also, at 12:45 p.m. and 12:54 p.m. on the same day, the enemy fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

As reported, a three-story building caught fire in Mykolaiv as a result of a missile strike. Earlier, eight people were reported injured.