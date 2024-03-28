(MENAFN) British Member of Parliament George Galloway has raised doubts about the narrative put forward by the United States, the United Kingdom, and their Western allies concerning the tragic terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Galloway, speaking on his program "Mother of All Talk Shows (MOATS)," expressed skepticism about the immediate attribution of the attack to the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), suggesting that it is likely a "lie" orchestrated by Western powers.



Following the assault by four gunmen at the concert venue outside Moscow, which resulted in the loss of over 130 lives and left more than 180 individuals injured, United States National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that there was "no indication" of Ukrainian involvement. Subsequently, several Western media outlets, including Reuters and CNN, reported that IS had claimed responsibility for the attack.



Galloway, however, challenged this assertion, highlighting what he perceived as suspicious and "unexplained" actions by Western politicians and officials, particularly focusing on Kirby's statements. He pointed out that Kirby had acknowledged the issuance of a security alert by the United States embassy in Russia on March 7, warning of an imminent attack by "extremists" in Moscow. Despite this, Kirby denied any connection between the alert and the attack that occurred on the following Friday.



The British lawmaker's remarks underscore a broader skepticism regarding the Western narrative surrounding the Moscow terrorist attack. Galloway's comments suggest a belief that Western powers may be misleading the public about the true nature and perpetrators of the tragic event. As debates and investigations continue, Galloway's assertions add fuel to discussions surrounding the accountability and transparency of Western governments in matters of national security and international relations.

