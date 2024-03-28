American bridge collides after receiving strike from vessel

(MENAFN) In a devastating turn of events, a significant portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland, United States of America, collapsed into the Patapsco River after being struck by a ship. The four-lane bridge, stretching 1.6 miles (2.6 km), succumbed to the impact, plunging multiple vehicles approximately 55 meters into the water, as confirmed by state authorities.



The catastrophic incident unfolded around 1:30 am, according to reports from the Associated Press. Distressing footage circulated on social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), depicting the harrowing scene of the bridge's collapse, accompanied by the startling sight of vehicles plummeting into the river below.



Chief James Wallace of the Baltimore City Fire Department revealed during a press conference that "multiple people" were present on the bridge at the time of its collapse. While two individuals have been rescued from the water, one declined medical assistance, whereas the other remains in critical condition. The search operation persists for an estimated "upwards of seven people," Wallace added.



Expressing shock and sorrow, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott characterized the bridge collapse as an "unthinkable tragedy." He emphasized that the primary focus of the authorities is on locating and saving individuals affected by the incident.



Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley addressed concerns regarding the cause of the collapse, asserting that it is being treated as an accident with no indication of intentional harm. Despite the immense devastation, Worley reassured the public that there is currently no evidence suggesting foul play.



The Maryland Transportation Authority swiftly responded to the crisis by closing all lanes in both directions and implementing traffic detours to manage the situation effectively.



Earlier statements from Kevin Cartwright, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department, confirmed that the bridge had sustained impact from "a large vessel," leading to its partial collapse. The severity of the damage underscores the urgent need for coordinated rescue efforts and thorough investigations to ascertain the full extent of the tragedy and prevent such incidents in the future.

