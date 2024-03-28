Jordan-Iraq Electrical Connection To Commence Operations Sdaturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) - Amjad Rawashdeh, Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), stated that the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical connection will commence operations this Saturday.
Rawashdeh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Thursday that the connection will link Jordan's Al-Risha station with Iraq's Al-Rutba station, providing power at 132 kilovolts to supply the Al-Rutba area near the Jordanian border.
On February 11, 2024, Jordan and Iraq signed an agreement to provide the latter with 40 megawatts of electrical energy initially, as part of a broader Arab initiative for a joint energy market.
The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity confirmed the completion of the Iraqi-Jordanian electric line's setup, setting its operational start for this coming Saturday, March 30th.
