Chinese stocks see positive trend on Thursday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Chinese stocks experienced a positive trend, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index recording a 0.59 percent increase, closing at 3,010.66 points. Similarly, the Shenzhen Component Index also saw gains, closing 1.31 percent higher at 9,342.92 points. The combined turnover of stocks included in these indices amounted to 932.23 billion yuan (approximately 131.4 billion U.S. dollars), marking an increase from the previous trading day's turnover of 888.9 billion yuan.



Stocks associated with the low-altitude economy led the market gains, contributing to the overall positive performance. However, sectors such as banking and food processing witnessed broad declines during the trading session. Despite these fluctuations, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, posted a gain of 0.95 percent, closing at 1,806.9 points.



The day's trading activity reflects the dynamic nature of the Chinese stock market, characterized by fluctuations influenced by various factors including economic indicators, investor sentiment, and sector-specific developments. Overall, the positive performance of Chinese stocks on Thursday indicates investor optimism and resilience in the face of market challenges.

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031750