Spain's public debt increases by 4.7 percent YoY last year

(MENAFN) According to the Bank of Spain's report released on Wednesday, Spain's public debt saw a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent in 2023, reaching 1,574 billion euros (approximately 1,912 billion U.S. dollars). Despite this increase, Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio experienced a decline of four percentage points in 2023, down to 107.7 percent. This reduction was attributed in part to the robust 2.5 percent growth observed in Spain's economy, which ranks among the highest rates in the eurozone, as highlighted by Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo on Tuesday.



The government of Spain had previously committed to reducing the public debt-to-GDP ratio to 106.3 percent by the end of 2024. However, a recent report by the European Union cautioned that Spain, as the fourth largest economy in the eurozone, needs to exert greater efforts in reducing its high public debt. Despite the positive trend of decreasing debt-to-GDP ratio, the report emphasized that risks to budgetary sustainability remain high in the medium term.



This juxtaposition underscores the ongoing challenge faced by Spain in managing its public finances effectively. While there has been progress in reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio, the need for continued fiscal discipline and structural reforms to ensure long-term sustainability remains paramount, as highlighted by both domestic and international observers.

