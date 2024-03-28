Strong Demand For Jordanian Dinar Boosts Exchange Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 28 (Petra) - Exchange companies operating within Jordan's local market are experiencing a significant surge in demand for the Jordanian dinar, surpassing interest in other foreign currencies. This notable trend has been emphasized by Firas Marwan Sultan, the representative of the financial and banking sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Sultan highlighted the substantial demand for the dinar, attributing it to the increasing remittances from Jordanians working abroad. He noted that alongside this, there are positive indicators suggesting a stabilization in the national economy, with expectations of heightened demand in the days leading up to the Eid al-Fitr holiday.Currently, the exchange sector comprises 250 companies and their branches scattered across the kingdom, employing approximately 4,000 Jordanian workers.