Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery trade sees USD3.36B surplus in 3 months

(MENAFN) According to a report by a Vietnamese news agency, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery trade experienced a significant surplus in the first three months of the year. The surplus amounted to 3.36 billion U.S. dollars, marking a substantial increase of 96.5 percent compared to the same period last year. This surge in surplus reflects a positive trend in the country's agricultural exports.



During the mentioned timeframe, the export revenue from the agro-forestry-fishery sector totaled 13.53 billion dollars, showing a notable increase of 21.8 percent year-on-year. This robust growth in export earnings underscores the strength and competitiveness of Vietnam's agricultural products in the global market.



The report highlighted that China, the United States, and Japan remained the top three importers of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products. This indicates the continued demand for Vietnam's agricultural commodities from key international markets. The sustained interest from these major buyers further contributes to the growth and stability of Vietnam's agricultural trade sector.



Overall, the positive performance of Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery trade in the first quarter of the year demonstrates the resilience and potential of the country's agricultural industry. The significant increase in trade surplus and export revenue reflects favorable market conditions and effective strategies employed by Vietnamese authorities to promote and expand agricultural exports.

MENAFN28032024000045015839ID1108031682