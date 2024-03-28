Cantabil Retail India Ltd Announced The Launch Of Its Much-Anticipated Spring Summer Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 28, 2024: Step into the realm of ultimate chic and swagger as Cantabil Retail India Ltd. drops its bombshell Spring-Summer 2024 collection with a jaw-dropping digital campaign film that'll leave you craving more!



Prepare to dive into the fabulously charming world of Cantabil's latest lineup, set against the bustling backdrop of Prachin Buri, Thailand. It's a visual feast that'll have you glued to your screen and craving more fashion fabulousness.



Mr. Deepak Bansal, Director of Cantabil Retail India Ltd., shares his excitement about the Spring-Summer '24 collection: "We're all about bringing you chic looks without breaking the bank. Whether you're into knitted blazers or denim vibes, we've got something for every occasion. From vacation-ready outfits to date night dazzle, wedding glam to office essentials, we've got you covered. With top-notch quality and innovative designs, let's turn heads and set trends together! Quality and innovation shine - let's make a style statement together!"



A Symphony of Style & Expression: From sophisticated knitted blazers to chic denim editions and captivating prints, Cantabil's Spring-Summer '24 collection offers an eclectic mix of fashion-forward designs for men, women, and children Dive into a world where fashion meets comfort, where trends are redefined, and where every ensemble is a statement waiting to be made.



For the Fashion-Forward Gentlemen: Where comfort gets a quirky makeover! Dive into soft Lyocell fabric shirts and stretchy wonders that hug you just right. Stay cool with knitted shirts that are as smart as they are stylish and prints that pop like confetti at a party. Make a statement with elbow patch and indigo styles that scream "I'm unique!" Say adios to pesky puckers with taped shirts and hello to the richness of LA finish. Get ready to paint the town with fine digital prints and stretch tees that feel like a cozy hug. Experience the ultimate fusion of comfort and style with shirt kurtas in knitted and woven combos that make heads turn. Keep it breezy in lightweight yarn-dyed tees and add an extra kick with cargo shorts and joggers that are as cool as mint. With elasticated waist trousers, you'll never have to compromise on comfort. Elevate your look with knitted blazers that ooze charm and charisma, and explore a kaleidoscope of prints, checks, solids, and an ocean of blues and hues in our 100% cotton slim-fit & wrinkle-free shirts. Discover classic denim, tinted colored jeans, and super-relaxing chinos, T-shirts from polos to round each showcasing a classic color range.



The comfort range extends to 100% cotton vests and innerwear perfect for every occasion in the spring-summer season.



Elegance Redefined for Women: Discover a fusion of comfort and style with cotton-stretch tees & joggers, trendy denim fits, and an array of co-ord sets. Short kurtis, and ethnic kurta sets that'll give your look that traditional twist you've been craving. Also, breezy dresses adorned with captivating prints. Embrace ethereal silhouettes in cotton satin shirts, tunics, and tops, showcasing a palette of classic core hues, vibrant brights, and timeless muted tones.



Playful Trends for Little Ones: Let the little trendsetters shine with comfy shorts, stretch tees, denim editions, co-ord sets, and breezy dresses. The 'Denim Dress' emerges as a standout piece, blending style and comfort seamlessly for kids who love to play and explore. Super-heroes inspired edition is the cherry on top of the collection.



Active-Wear & Revolution: Explore our soft, tech tees, advanced track pants for coolness, anti-static, breathability, and UPF protection.



Sneak-peek Summer Session: Unveiling of sneakers, meticulously crafted to redefine casual wear caliber. Immerse yourself in the seamless fusion of style and functionality, boasting mesh-knitted breathability, sumptuously plush memory foam insoles, and robust outsoles engineered for optimal traction. Embrace a sense of refined sophistication with our array of soft and airy slippers tailored for balmy summer days, alongside classic loafers exuding timeless elegance. Uplift your footwear repertoire with Cantabil's avant-garde offerings, epitomizing the pinnacle of casual sophistication.



Scent-Sational Sophistication: As part of the Spring-Summer Collection 2024, Cantabil introduces new mists and fragrances along with gift sets adding an extra layer of sophistication to your style journey.



Explore, Shop, and Shine: Embrace quality, comfort, and great value as you browse through Cantabil's Spring-Summer '24 collection. Conveniently accessible through the company website and leading marketplaces, including Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Tatacliq, and more, your style transformation awaits!



About Cantabil Retail India Ltd.



Embark on a sartorial journey with Cantabil Retail India Ltd., shaping the fashion landscape since its inception in 2000. As pioneers in the industry, we've curated a comprehensive range of apparel under the iconic CANTABIL brand, spanning men's and women's wear, alongside a vibrant collection for kids.



Over the past 24 illustrious years, we've evolved into India's foremost family-wear brand, introducing men's apparel in 2000, women's wear in 2007, and a delightful kids' line in 2018. Our commitment to innovation continued in 2023 with the launch of athleisure wear and shoes, complementing our diverse portfolio that includes shirts, trousers, denim, suits, blazers, jackets, and more. Venturing beyond apparel, we've ventured into accessories, from perfumes to wallets, ensuring a holistic shopping experience.

