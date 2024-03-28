Russian Troops Kill 537 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have already killed 537 children in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram .

"More than 1,806 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of March 28, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 537 children were killed and more than 1,269 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

The data is not final. Work is underway to establish the data in the areas of hostilities and the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 524, Kharkiv - 343, Kherson - 149, Kyiv - 130, Dnipropetrovs'k - 125, Mykolaiv - 103, Zaporizhzhia - 100.

On March 27, four children aged three months to 13 years were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv.

On the same day, a 13-year-old boy died as a result of a Russian attack on Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

As reported, on March 27, at about 9:20 p.m., the Russian military shelled the village of Borova, Izium district. A boy was killed. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.