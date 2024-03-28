Two Civilians Injured Due To Night Shelling In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Nikopol district in the evening and at night, two people were injured.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"In the evening and at night, the Russians continued to terrorize the Nikopol district. They fired from heavy artillery four times. They also used a kamikaze drone. Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities and Nikopol itself were under attack," he wrote. Read also:
A 65-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized in moderate condition.
A hotel and four private houses were damaged. An outbuilding was destroyed, and two more were damaged. A car was damaged. The power line was also damaged.
Earlier it was reported that an enemy missile was destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
