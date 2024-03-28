ANAMA To Host Conference On Mobilizing Resources For Safe & Green Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

An international conference on the topic Reducing the Impact ofLandmines on the Environment: Mobilising Resources for a Safe andGreen Future will be held on May 30 in Zangilan, and on May 31 inBaku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), theorganiser of the event, has started preparations in thisregard.

Foreign guests who will come to the country in connection withthe conference will be given a souvenir that embodies the history,culture, and hospitality of our people. A trip to Agalı village isalso planned for the guests.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action is a mine actionagency and executive body under the State Commission forReconstruction and Rehabilitation of War-Affected Areas of theRepublic of Azerbaijan. The agency is accountable for implementingall necessary procedures corresponding to the Azerbaijan MineAction Programme in order to decontaminate mines within theterritory of Azerbaijan.

The Agency is considered a joint project of the Government ofAzerbaijan and UNDP, according to a bilateral agreement that wassigned on April 2, 1999. ANAMA has been actively involved indemining work in the liberated Garabagh and the Eastern Zangazurregions.