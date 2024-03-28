CENTCOM Destroys Targeted Unmanned Aerial Systems By Houthis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 28 (KUNA) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, late Wednesday, the successful engagement and destruction of four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) targeting US warships launched by Houthis in the Red Sea.

In a statement by CENTCOM, the incident took place between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time), where the "UAS were aimed at a US warship and engaged in self-defense over the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships."

CENTCOM determined the UAS "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region," the statement added.

The US State Department has continuously condemned the persistence of the Houthi targets and attacks in several statements, especially ships carrying humanitarian aid.

It is worthy to note that the US announced, January 17 2024, the relisting of Yemen's Houthi militia as a terrorist group due to the attacks launched on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and other forces in the region. (end)

