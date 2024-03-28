NEW INSURANCE BROKER FOR CREATIVE FREELANCERS LAUNCHED

(MENAFN- Pressat)



Mode Insurance provides flexible cover for self-employed and freelance creatives, as well as small businesses in the creative sector Backed by Gambit Insurance Solutions Ltd, Bspoke Insurance Group Ltd and Movo Partnership Ltd

After spending two years away to focus on his work promoting multicultural inclusion and progression in the insurance sector with iCAN (Insurance Cultural Awareness Network), Ajay Mistry has launched Mode Insurance as a new way for creative workers to buy insurance.

Providing flexible insurance that puts creative workers in control of their protection has long been a passion for Ajay, who has grown frustrated in recent years with the lack of modern alternatives to business insurance for the creative sector.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Mistry, said:

“With Mode Insurance, my team and I have launched something new and exciting that will help creative freelancers buy the insurance they need.

“We've pulled together our wealth of insurance broking expertise with a team of freelancers to build a fresh and flexible service that is a game-changer for creative freelancers who want insurance that's as flexible as they are.

“The creative economy is diverse and growing rapidly as more people than ever make the shift away from traditional ways of working. We get that it can be overwhelming, which is why we've made getting the right insurance straightforward and fuss-free – whether that's just for a day, a weekend or the whole year round.

“We want to put creatives in complete control of their cover, providing them with the foundations to succeed in the creative sector.”

Flexible, straightforward and adaptable

Ajay and the team at Gambit Insurance Solutions Ltd worked with a team of former freelancers and professionals with marketing backgrounds to design and shape the Mode Insurance offering. This means the customer base is firmly at the centre of every part of the proposition – and this in-house understanding of the freelance economy is supplemented by Ajay's insurance broking expertise.

Self-employed creatives and small business owners can choose from a suite of appropriate levels of cover for their equipment, their work, and themselves, with general insurance policies underwritten by Bspoke Sports & Leisure on behalf of Accelerant Insurance Europe SA.

Craig Morgan, Managing Director at Bspoke Sports & Leisure said:

“The Bspoke Group is thrilled to be working with Mode Insurance.

“The energy and expertise Ajay and the rest of the team bring is a breath of fresh air and can only help the freelancer industry as it returns to its strength following the great recovery post Covid.

“We are pleased to be at the start of a partnership together. This is the first of many distribution partnerships for the Sports & Leisure division.”

Mode Insurance allows creative workers and small businesses to get a quote online for Public Liability Insurance, Equipment Insurance, Professional Indemnity Insurance and Employers' Liability Insurance. The online quoting system, which was built by Durell Software, is designed to be extremely intuitive and easy to use, so busy freelancers can buy a policy and get their cover documents in a matter of minutes.

Durell's Managing Director, Tom White, said ahead of the launch of Mode Insurance:

“Gambit Insurance Solutions have been a fantastic company to work with, a great team, innovative approach and well-designed products.

“It's very pleasing to launch so quickly, it really highlights the synergies offered by Durell's collaboration with Movo.

“We continually look for new partners that align with our strategy and we saw Gambit as a perfect fit.

“I look forward to building a lasting relationship and all the new opportunities that working together will bring.”

Mode Insurance is the first scheme from Gambit Insurance Solutions, who have partnered with the Movo Partnership – an Appointed Representative Network for Start-Up & Established Insurance Brokers.

Lea Cheesbrough, CEO at Movo Partnership & Commercial Director of Durell Software said:

“We are delighted to be part of this amazing journey with Mode Insurance and the wider team of Gambit Insurance Solutions.

“The energy and foresight the team have runs to their core and Movo Partnership feel honoured to be a small part of this.

“Future thinking brokers like Mode are finding ways to support customers via tech and traditional customer service, making them a significant player in the independent broking market.”