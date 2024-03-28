Pet-Friendly Arlo Smart Camera For Peace Of Mind

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - Leaving your pet at home can be worrying, especially if you're gone for travelling. Pet owners often wonder what type of camera is best to keep an eye on their furry friend. An indoor camera can show you firsthand that your pet is safe and happy while you're gone. With Arlo, you and your pet can enjoy peace of mind at home for good.Most pet-owners don't need an advanced indoor pet camera. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) offers 2K video, a 130-degree field-of-view, motion detection & alert, and noise-cancelling audio for two-way audio.You can connect with your pet virtually by speaking to them through a microphone and speaker. Your pet can hear your voice throughout the day, and you can even train them remotely. While your dog may not always 'sit' or 'stay' still while alone at home, you can try to keep them off the couch from your phone.While you're away keep an eye on family members and pets, and when you're home, your privacy is guaranteed with the Automated Privacy Shield. Easily close the shield with a tap via the Arlo Secure app.The AI-driven Arlo Secure subscription plan offers cloud recording with much better resolution than standard pet-cameras. You can also view live videos through the Arlo app anytime, anywhere and receive customized notifications triggered by motion or sound detection.Hashtag: #arlo

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4Genabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximise security through personalised notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



