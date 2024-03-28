Konica Minolta Is Named ASEAN 2023 Market Leader In Colour Light And Mid Digital Production Printers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia has once again secured the #1 market share in the Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printer Segment in ASEAN for 2023, according to results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2023Q4.This remarkable feat underscores the continued success of Konica Minolta's innovative product line, which includes the AccurioPress C4080 Series , the AccurioPress C83hc , the AccurioPress C7100 Series , and the award-winning AccurioPress C14000 Series .Konica Minolta's line of AccurioPress series has revolutionised the digital print production industry, offering a range of production printers featuring speeds from 71 prints per minute up to an ultra-fast 140 prints per minute that can handle the business needs of any volume.The AccurioPress C4080 Series, C83hc, C7100 Series, and C14000 Series production printers offer unparalleled colour image quality, next-level automation capabilities, ultra-high-speed performance, and professional-grade inline finishing options. This versatility in printing jobs makes these production presses well-suited to fit a wide range of printing needs, even large-scale printing.In addition to having exceptional performance, Konica Minolta's AccurioPress series is engineered to improve workflow and efficiency, enabling businesses to produce quality prints quickly and reliably.Konica Minolta successfully entered the production printing market in 2004 and is now considered one of the leaders in this segment. As a frontrunner in the production printing industry, Konica Minolta remains steadfast in offering a diverse range of cutting-edge hardware products, integrated workflows, and innovative applications, empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market landscape.The brand's customer-first development model has guided them to produce reliable, high-performance hardware designed to deliver exceptional quality, speed, and efficiency while concurrently reducing costs and enhancing productivity.Businesses leveraging on the AccurioPress line of production presses can expect top-tier products characterised by leading-edge technology to manage their printing needs. Printing vendors can leverage AccurioPress production printers, which incorporate technologies like automated print production through Konica Minolta AccurioPro Flux , to enable automation and book production. By utilising variable data printing and web-to-print technology, as well as make-ready and output management applications, they will be able to achieve more diverse printing opportunities.There are many more use cases with AccurioPress series, which have garnered Konica Minolta's large market share in the ASEAN region.We are delighted to announce that Konica Minolta has once again secured the top position for light to mid-colour production printers across the ASEAN region, said Francis Chua, General Manager for Regional Sales & Marketing HQ at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia.This accomplishment reflects the dedication our team has continued to embody in providing unbeatable quality and performance, as well as the trust our customers place in our products. As we commemorate this accomplishment, our focus extends towards the futureWe are unwaveringly committed to pursuing innovation, fostering inspiration, and maintaining leadership within the industry.Echoing this sentiment, Teh Hui Ying, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Production Printing at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia, expressed excitement: Our continued success in the growing Colour Production Printing market in ASEAN can be attributed to continued innovation and eco-friendly solutions that empower our customers to Realize Their Potential. As a market leader, we will continue to push boundaries and unlock even greater potential for our customers.'Hashtag: #konicaminolta #asean #productionprintersYouTube:



About Konica Minolta's Colour Light and Mid-Production Printers

Printers face a rapidly changing market with all the challenges of offering new services while lowering your costs and digital printing. Konica Minolta provides businesses with specifically tailored, high-quality printing solutions to achieve their business needs and goals.

The AccurioPress range of production printers reflects their advanced, automated and accurate nature: Key strengths and attributes include eliminating routine technology burdens and saving time, as well as reducing human error, waste and production costs.

With purpose-built reliability and cutting-edge technology, these machines are designed to keep pace with rising client demands and workloads, allowing businesses to remain competitive in an ever-changing industry. Their versatility enables them to cater to any printing job specification, making them well-suited to fit a wide range of printing needs.

In addition to their exceptional performance, Konica Minolta's AccurioPress series is engineered to improve workflow and efficiency, enabling businesses to produce quality prints quickly and reliably. By investing in these production printers, businesses can enhance their capabilities and meet the demands of their clients, ultimately increasing profitability and growth.

With Konica Minolta's AccurioPress series, businesses can stay ahead of the curve and continue to provide exceptional printing services that keep their clients coming back for more.



