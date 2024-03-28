Dubai Shopping Malls Group Set To Delight Shoppers With New Shop. Scan & Win' Eidiya Campaign

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai-UAE, 28 March 2024: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) today announces the return of its highly anticipated 'Shop. Scan & Win' Eidiya campaign, in time to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid. From April 1 to 2nd Day of Eid Al Fitr, shoppers are invited to immerse themselves in an unparalleled shopping experience at any participating mall, with the chance to win remarkable cash prizes totalling up to AED 200,000.

Participating in the campaign is effortless – shoppers simply need to shop to their heart's content and scan the QR code available in-store. Each scan automatically enters them into the raffle for an opportunity to win the grand prize.

The excitement will peak on the final three days of Eid when a total of 22 fortunate winners will be announced, each walking away with fabulous cash rewards.

Commenting on the Eidiya campaign, Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, stated:“Eid is a time of celebration and generosity, and we are thrilled to enhance the festive experience for our valued shoppers through our Eidiya campaign. With the opportunity to win up to AED 200,000 in cash, we aim to add an extra layer of excitement to the Eid celebrations and reward our loyal customers for their continued support.”

The Eidiya campaign underscores DSMG's dedication to providing innovative and rewarding experiences for shoppers across Dubai's vibrant retail landscape. Through collaboration with leading malls and brands, DSMG remains committed to spearheading initiatives that elevate the shopping experience while fostering a sense of community and engagement.

Malls participating in the campaign include renowned destinations such as Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Central Mall,Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Mudon Community Centre,Marhaba Mall,

Serena MarketPlace, Shorooq Community Center, Silicon Central, Town Mall, Times Square Center and Villanova MarketPlace.

