Botafogo Triumphs Over Boavista In Taça Rio Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, Botafogo secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Boavista in the Taça Rio final, positioning them advantageously for their upcoming match.



Tiquinho Soares scored twice, with Júnior Santos and Yarlen also finding the net. Their performances gave Botafogo a strong lead.



The game started with Botafogo taking the upper hand. They dominated the first half, creating more chances and scoring first through Tiquinho Soares.



Although Boavista tried to come back, especially after Erick Flores came on, Botafogo quickly regained control.



A second goal from Tiquinho solidified their lead. As the game progressed, Júnior Santos and Yarlen scored, ensuring a comprehensive win.



The first half saw Botafogo's effective attacks, mainly from the left. Marlon Freitas's cross led to the first goal.







VAR checked two key moments, canceling a goal for offside and reversing a penalty decision.



In the second half, Boavista's brief improvement faded. Gatito's skillful play helped Tiquinho score again.



This widened the gap. Rafael's return to the field after eight months due to injury marked a significant moment. He contributed to the team's strong finish.



This win is crucial for Botafogo. It gives them a considerable advantage going into the return leg of the final.



The next match is set for Sunday evening at the Nilton Santos stadium.



Júnior Santos and Tiquinho Soares stood out in this match. Their goals and overall play were key to Botafogo's dominant win. This sets an exciting stage for the final's next leg.

