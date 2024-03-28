Colombia Expels Argentine Envoys After Harsh Critique

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia decided to expel Argentine diplomats after Argentine President Javier Milei's harsh words about Colombia's President Gustavo Petro on CNN.



Milei's terming Petro a "terrorist murderer" led to this diplomatic action. Colombia's Foreign Ministr condemned Milei's comments, viewing them as an attack on Petro's dignity and the nations' trust.



Details on the diplomats' departure timeline remain unclear. The spat stems from Milei's criticism of Petro, formerly part of the M-19 guerrilla group.



This has further strained the countries' relations. In August 2023, during the Argentine presidential campaign, Petro compared Milei with Adolf Hitler, poisoning the relationship between them from the start.



There's yet to be a response from Argentina's government or its embassy in Colombia. This incident follows a pattern.







Milei had previously called Petro a "murderous communist" on CNN, causing diplomatic tension.



Colombia then called Ambassador Romero for talks, stressing the importance of historical bonds over political disagreements.

Background

The tension between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Argentine President Javier Milei likely stems from their starkly different political ideologies and public statements.



Gustavo Petro is known for his far-left political stance. Before becoming President of Colombia, Petro was a former guerrilla fighter with the M-19 movement.



He has since been a vocal advocate for social reforms, equality, and environmental issues in Colombia.



Javier Milei, on the other hand, represents a conservative-libertarian perspective in Argentine politics.



Milei criticizes socialism and communism, and his economic policies emphasize free-market principles, deregulation, and a significant reduction in government intervention.



He is known for his fiery rhetoric against left-wing politics, which he often describes negatively.

