Mexican Peso Soars To Six-Year High Against The Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican Peso reached 16.56 against the dollar on Wednesday, its best performance since late 2015.



This surge is tied to expectations that Mexico's central bank will maintain its strict monetary policy, which is crucial for controlling inflation.



According to Bank of Mexico records, the peso reached a high of 16.5920 and a low of 16.5140 on the same day.



This is a significant moment because it showcases the currency's strength, not seen since December 2, 2015.



The BASE Financial Group noted this peak in a memo, attributing it to the central bank's ongoing firm policy amid high inflation.



Such policies are vital as they help maintain a significant interest rate gap with the U.S., aiding the peso's value.



Recently, the Bank of Mexico reduced its key interest rate to 11.0%, the first reduction in three years.







This decision came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve chose to keep its rates steady between 5.25 and 5.50 percent.



Since mid-2020, the peso has been climbing, earning praise from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government.



Dubbed the "super peso," it reflects the currency's robustness in the face of global challenges.



Starting in 2024, the peso traded at about 17.0 to the dollar. This shows a strong entry into the year and highlights its position as a leading currency in emerging markets.



The peso's rise matters because it reflects economic stability and investor confidence in Mexico's monetary policies.

Background

Funds and asset managers are significantly increasing their optimistic stakes on the Mexican peso, hitting the highest enthusiasm seen in over a year.



The currency's strong performance persists, even amidst concerns of being overvalued.



According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) , leveraged fund contracts have surged to 45,186.



At the same time, institutional asset managers have elevated their bets to 173,897 contracts, amounting to $5.2 billion in bullish peso trades.



These figures mark the most considerable engagement since March and December of 2022, respectively.

MENAFN28032024007421016031ID1108031543